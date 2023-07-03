Price cut alert! Grab iPhone 13 with a 12 percent discount this way

Planning to buy an iPhone soon? Check out an amazing offer that is currently available on the iPhone 13 where you can get discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offer.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 09:54 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 will get the new iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones. (Pexels)

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price. The HT Tech review called it “The iPhone for the masses”, having ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere.

So, if you're on the hunt for an iPhone which has good cameras, powerful performance, and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down all those criteria. Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

On Flipkart, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct 12 percent discount which amounts to Rs. 8901. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

Other offers on iPhone 13

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 38000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on other variants of the iPhone 13 as well.

Lastly, Flipkart customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 09:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets