Price cut alert! Grab iPhone 13 with a 12 percent discount this way

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price. The HT Tech review called it “The iPhone for the masses”, having ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere.

So, if you're on the hunt for an iPhone which has good cameras, powerful performance, and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down all those criteria. Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

On Flipkart, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct 12 percent discount which amounts to Rs. 8901. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

Other offers on iPhone 13

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 38000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on other variants of the iPhone 13 as well.

Lastly, Flipkart customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.