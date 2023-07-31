Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone at a low price, then just check out this Nokia phone. Nokia C12 Pro can be yours at a much lower price than the MRP courtesy this massive Amazon discount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 14:08 IST
Nokia C22 launched at just Rs. 7999 in India; Check what's SPECIAL here
Nokia C22
1/6 Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is said to have three-day life with a 5000 mAh battery.  (Nokia)
image caption
2/6 For photography experience, it boasts a dual 13MP camera setup at the rear and 8MP selfie cameras backed by advanced imaging algorithms. (Nokia)
image caption
3/6 Nokia C22 is powered by an octa-core processor and the Android 13 (Go edition) straight out of the box.  (Nokia)
image caption
4/6 For security, this budget phone also features face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor.  (Nokia)
image caption
5/6 The Nokia C22 is available in India from today in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours, with prices starting from just Rs. 7999.  (Nokia)
image caption
6/6 It comes in 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) coupled with a 64GB storage option. (Nokia)
Nokia C12 Pro
View all Images
Check the Amazon deal and save a huge amount of money on Nokia C12 Pro. (Nokia)

If you don't want to spend a huge amount on buying a smartphone, but still want to have some of the impressive features in it then this Amazon deal will be something that will interest you. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Nokia C12 Pro smartphone making its price fall to under Rs. 10000. Here we are listing the features of Nokia C12 Pro smartphone for you to know why you should consider buying it.

Nokia C12 Pro Specifications:

B0C3HZGR99-1

The Nokia C12 Pro offers 6.3" HD+ screen display. It comes with 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, Auto HDR and Time lapse. The smartphone also features a 4000 mAh Removable battery that lasts all-day. C12 comes with an Octa-core chip to give you excellent performance.

Read on to know how you can save the maximum amount on this Amazon Deal.

Discount:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 21 % making the price of the Nokia C12 Pro fall to Rs. 7299 from Rs. 9199. Amazon is offering an exchange deal and several banks offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 6900 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Offers:

Amazon also offers several banks offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of the bank offers available:

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 12:17 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets