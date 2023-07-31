Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now

If you don't want to spend a huge amount on buying a smartphone, but still want to have some of the impressive features in it then this Amazon deal will be something that will interest you. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Nokia C12 Pro smartphone making its price fall to under Rs. 10000. Here we are listing the features of Nokia C12 Pro smartphone for you to know why you should consider buying it.

Nokia C12 Pro Specifications:

The Nokia C12 Pro offers 6.3" HD+ screen display. It comes with 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, Auto HDR and Time lapse. The smartphone also features a 4000 mAh Removable battery that lasts all-day. C12 comes with an Octa-core chip to give you excellent performance.

Read on to know how you can save the maximum amount on this Amazon Deal.

Discount:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 21 % making the price of the Nokia C12 Pro fall to Rs. 7299 from Rs. 9199. Amazon is offering an exchange deal and several banks offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹6900 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Offers:

Amazon also offers several banks offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of the bank offers available:

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000