Icon

Price drop alert! Buy iPhone 12 on Amazon with this massive discount; check the offer now

Ahead of the festive season, Amazon has dropped the iPhone 12 price to just Rs.48990.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 22:34 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
iPhone 12
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 12
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
iPhone 12
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
iPhone 12
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
iPhone 12
View all Images
You can get a discount of up to Rs.37500 by trading in your old smartphone too through the exchange offer. (Amazon)

If you are looking to buy an Apple iPhone and find the new models very pricey, then you should head over to Amazon and check out the iPhone 12 price cut there. Premium smartphones, especially iPhones, are really expensive and can be out of the budget for many, but there's a smart way to make it more affordable. Not just Amazon, there are various other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart too that offer big discounts on many older iPhone models. And, currently, Amazon is providing a major discount on iPhone 12. You can make it more affordable by opting for the exchange offer too. Read here to know how it works.

iPhone 12 price drop!

After the price cut, the iPhone 12 can be within your budget. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 12 by a significant amount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 will cost you Rs. 59900 - full price. However, the e-commerce platform has dropped the price and brought down the cost of the iPhone 12 to just Rs.48990, giving an 18 percent discount. You can further reduce the price of this premium phone by availing the exchange offer. Check it out now!

Exchange offer

Amazon is offering an amazing exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. You can get a discount of up to Rs.37500 by trading in your old smartphone. However, It's important to keep in mind that the actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, which will further depend on the Amazon evaluation system. In order to avail the exchange offer make sure it is available in your area. You can check the availability by simply entering the PIN code of your area.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features of iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was released in 2020. It features a 6.1-inch display along with 60 HZ of refresh rate. If we talk about camera setup, the iPhone 12 houses a 12MP dual camera and 12 MP selfie camera. It packs an A14 bionic chip with 4GB RAM and 64 GB non-expandable storage.

Well, all things considered, this can be the right time to grab this offer if you want to own the premium smartphone of your dreams.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

B08L5TGWD1-1

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 21:59 IST
Home Mobile News Price drop alert! Buy iPhone 12 on Amazon with this massive discount; check the offer now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon