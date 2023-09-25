Price drop alert! Buy iPhone 12 on Amazon with this massive discount; check the offer now

If you are looking to buy an Apple iPhone and find the new models very pricey, then you should head over to Amazon and check out the iPhone 12 price cut there. Premium smartphones, especially iPhones, are really expensive and can be out of the budget for many, but there's a smart way to make it more affordable. Not just Amazon, there are various other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart too that offer big discounts on many older iPhone models. And, currently, Amazon is providing a major discount on iPhone 12. You can make it more affordable by opting for the exchange offer too. Read here to know how it works.

iPhone 12 price drop!

After the price cut, the iPhone 12 can be within your budget. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 12 by a significant amount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 will cost you Rs. 59900 - full price. However, the e-commerce platform has dropped the price and brought down the cost of the iPhone 12 to just Rs.48990, giving an 18 percent discount. You can further reduce the price of this premium phone by availing the exchange offer. Check it out now!

Exchange offer

Amazon is offering an amazing exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. You can get a discount of up to Rs.37500 by trading in your old smartphone. However, It's important to keep in mind that the actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, which will further depend on the Amazon evaluation system. In order to avail the exchange offer make sure it is available in your area. You can check the availability by simply entering the PIN code of your area.

Features of iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was released in 2020. It features a 6.1-inch display along with 60 HZ of refresh rate. If we talk about camera setup, the iPhone 12 houses a 12MP dual camera and 12 MP selfie camera. It packs an A14 bionic chip with 4GB RAM and 64 GB non-expandable storage.

Well, all things considered, this can be the right time to grab this offer if you want to own the premium smartphone of your dreams.

