Raksha Bandhan Sale: Vijay Sales offers amazing discount on iPhone 14

Vijay Sales is offering a hefty discount on iPhone 14 on Raksha Bandhan.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 13:02 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart.
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Check out the Vijay Sales discount on iPhone 14. (HT Tech)

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals of India which we celebrate to cherish the bond between siblings. And to make this Rakhi more special Vijay Sales has come up with exclusive sale offers on Apple products. Let's look at the discount offer on iPhone 14 on Vijay Sales. Before proceeding to the deal let's check out why we should consider buying the iPhone 14.

Why buy the iPhone 14?

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone comes with iOS16 to enhance your experience. The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera and 12MP Front camera. It comes with A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular.

Discount:

Vijay Sales is offering 10% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 71990 from Rs. 79900. Not just this customers can avail trade in scheme and additional exchange bonus at Vijay Sales stores.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Vijay Sales also offers an exchange deal making the price of the device drop even more. However, in the exchange offer, you need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old Smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Bank Discount:

Vijay Sales is also offering different bank offers such as:

1. You can get 7.5% Instant Discount where you can get Up to Rs.2000 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI.

2. You can also get 7.5% Instant Discount Up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card.

3. Bank offers also include 5% Instant Discount Up to Rs.2000 on YES Bank Credit Card.

4. Other bank offers include 10% Cashback Up to Rs3000 on Credit Card EMI.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 12:45 IST
