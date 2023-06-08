Realme 11 Pro price LEAKED ahead of launch! Specs, features, pre-order – all details here

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are launching in India with some notable features and specs. How much do they cost? Here is what the leak suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 11:22 IST
Top smartphones launches in June 2023: Samsung Galaxy F54, Realme 11 Pro, Oppo F23 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy F54
1/5 Samsung Galaxy F54: The next mid-range smartphone by Samsung is set to launch on June 6. It is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 108MP camera. Plus, it may be backed by a large 6000mAh battery. (Samsung)
Realme 11 Pro
3/5 Oppo F23 Pro: It is expected to be launched in June with a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a triple camera setup of a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
5/5 iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Tipster Abhishek Yadav hints that iQOO Neo 7 Pro may launch around June 20, which is tipped to be a rebranded version of Neo 8, launched in China last month. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and offer 120W fast charging. (iQOO)
Realme 11 Pro
Realme 11 Pro+ will bring a 200MP camera. (Realme)

Realme 11 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India today with two new models – Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. We have seen a couple of smartphones such as Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Infinix Zero Ultra, and even the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming up with a 200MP camera. Now, with Realme 11 Pro+, the company is aiming to enter the 200MP camera smartphone club. However, just ahead of the launch, Realme 11 Pro series price has been leaked. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ specs and features

Introducing the Realme 11 Pro+ as the flagship model of its series, featuring an impressive camera setup. This is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a Mali-G68 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. Its 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and incorporating a punch-hole cutout. The Realme 11 Pro+ will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

In addition to the remarkable 200MP primary camera, this smartphone is expected to include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For capturing selfies, a 32MP front camera will be provided.

On the other hand, the standard version, the Realme 11 Pro, shares many similarities with its higher-end model. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and equipped with a 5000mAh battery, it only supports 67W fast charging. However, the camera configuration differs, featuring a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series pre-order details

Realme 11 Pro 5G series has been confirmed to be launching on 8th June at 12:00 PM. There will be an early access sale on the same day from 6-8 PM with limited stock. However, the pre-booking will begin on June 9th at 12:00 AM on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series price leak

Based on some early leaks, the Realme 11 Pro price is expected to be around Rs. 22000-23000, while the 11 Pro+ is tipped to be priced at Rs. 28000-29000 in India, tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) revealed in a tweet. However, the final price will be revealed today during the launch.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 11:22 IST
