Realme GT 5 Pro launch date confirmed! To feature a 50MP periscope camera, 100W faster charger

Realme enthusiasts can finally mark their calendars as the company officially unveils the launch date for the much-anticipated Realme GT 5 Pro. Initially hinting at a within-the-month announcement, Realme has now solidified its plans, setting the stage for the grand reveal at 2 PM on December 7 in China. Teasing the smartphone, Realme has remained tight-lipped about specific GT 5 Pro details but glimpsed a round camera module on the released poster. The excitement builds as fans await further revelations on the device's features.

Recent reports have identified a product listed as RMX3888 as the Realme GT 5 Pro, surfacing in Geekbench, AnTuTu, and TENAA databases. Adding to the intrigue, the device has received the green light from China's 3C authority, hinting at a 100W fast charging capability, Gizmochina reported. Also read: Realme GT 2 Pro Review: A Grand Experience

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications confirmed

Realme has already confirmed some noteworthy specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a rear camera setup. Boasting a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, the GT 5 Pro claims a 3x optical zoom and a 120x digital zoom. Complementing this, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front-facing camera are expected.

Beyond its camera prowess, the Realme GT 5 Pro is also getting a heat dissipation unit, ensuring optimal performance. Accompanying the reveal, Realme has also provided a sneak peek into the device's retail packaging design. Also read: Realme Pad WILL get Android 12! But this is when it will rollout

Delving into potential configurations, a Geekbench listing suggests up to 24 GB of RAM, and rumors hint at a colossal 1 TB storage option for the highest variant. TENAA's insights reveal a 6.78-inch curved-edge OLED screen, delivering a 1.5K resolution and possibly featuring a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Excitement continues to mount as Realme GT 5 Pro gears up to run on the latest Android 14 and Realme UI 5, promising a cutting-edge user experience. As the countdown to December 7 begins, anticipation for this flagship's arrival reaches new heights among smartphone enthusiasts.