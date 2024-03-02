 Realme Narzo 60 discount on Amazon: Unlock the power of 5G with this smartphone; check price cut details | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 60 discount on Amazon: Unlock the power of 5G with this smartphone; check price cut details

By: HT TECH
Mar 02 2024, 14:50 IST
Amazon has announced a massive Realme Narzo 60 discount. The device, known for its powerful features and sleek design, is now available at a discounted price, making it even more accessible to consumers.

Price Cut Details:

The Realme Narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange, 8GB+128GB variant) is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999, marking a substantial 25% reduction from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 19,999. This attractive price cut makes the device even more appealing to consumers seeking high-performance smartphones at affordable prices.

Offers & Discounts:

In addition to the price cut, customers can also benefit from various offers and discounts available on Amazon:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

No Cost EMI options are available, allowing customers to purchase the device without any additional interest charges.

Bank offers provide additional discounts for customers using HSBC Bank Credit Cards.

With exchange offer, customers can receive up to Rs. 11,250 off on exchanging their old smartphones for the Realme Narzo 60 5G.

Partner offers include the option to get GST invoices and save up to 28% on business purchases.

About the Product:

The Realme Narzo 60 5G boasts impressive features that cater to the needs of modern smartphone users:

90Hz Super AMOLED Display: Immerse yourself in a smooth and responsive visual experience with the vibrant 90Hz Super AMOLED display, offering seamless scrolling and razor-sharp image quality.

Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design: Embrace the sleekness of the ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.93mm in thickness. The premium vegan leather design adds a touch of sophistication and luxury to the device.

Powerful Camera: Capture stunning street photography moments with the powerful 64 MP camera, designed to excel in urban environments and capture intricate details and vibrant colors with precision.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G combines style, performance, and affordability, making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a cutting-edge device at an unbeatable price!

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 14:50 IST
