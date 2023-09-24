Icon

Realme teaser hints mystery smartphone packs periscope telephoto camera

Realme is building up excitement with a new phone featuring a special zoom camera, but its name remains a mystery.

By: HT TECH
Sep 24 2023, 19:21 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G first impressions: Versatile and impressive
Realme
1/9 Realme launched its latest offering, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, in India on Thursday. Priced below Rs. 29,999, this smartphone combines a big battery, unique design, and some intriguing photography features. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G aims to attract users with its versatility and all-around performance. We got our hands on the device and here are our first impressions. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Design: Setting itself apart from other smartphones, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a standout design. Its back panel boasts a curved, stain-resistant premium vegan leather finish, lending an element of sophistication. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Display: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display exhibits great clarity even under direct sunlight and provides a clear and smooth gaming experience. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Gaming: During an extended gaming session that lasted for an hour, the Realme 11 Pro+ proved its mettle by handling intensive games such as BGMI and Free Fire. However, it did exhibit some heating issues during prolonged gameplay. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Performance: Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, the Realme 11 Pro+ effortlessly handles everyday tasks such as web browsing, texting, calling etc. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Battery: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and accompanied by a 100W SuperVOOC charger, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers remarkable charging speeds, reaching from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes. This feature not only saves time, but will also prove beneficial for travellers. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Camera: Featuring a 200 MP superOIS triple camera setup with 4x In-sensor zoom technology, the Realme 11 Pro+ captures satisfactory photos in daylight. These images exhibit ample detail, rich contrast, and accurate colour reproduction. However, despite the impressive 200-megapixel resolution of the primary camera, there is room for improvement in terms of image quality, particularly for achieving enhanced clarity and finer details. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
8/9 Price: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at a price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant are available for Rs. 29,999. In this price range, there are several noteworthy competitors, including the Motorola Edge 40, iQOO Neo 7 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.  (Ijaj | HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G impresses with its versatile features and noteworthy specifications. We will explore the phone's capabilities further in our comprehensive review, assessing whether the Realme 11 Pro series emerges as a truly exceptional smartphone and whether it has the potential to become your next device. So, keep checking this space for more. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
Realme
Teaser reveals upcoming Realme phone with periscope zoom camera. (Realme )

Realme's global division has set the tech world abuzz with a teaser for their upcoming smartphone. What's caught the attention of enthusiasts and experts alike is the revelation of a periscope telephoto camera, a first for the brand. However, Realme is keeping the identity of this mysterious device tightly under wraps, leaving fans to speculate whether it might be the highly anticipated Realme GT 5 Pro flagship or a mid-range phone designed to redefine mobile photography.

The teaser image offers a glimpse into the camera setup of this enigmatic Realme device. Nestled within a circular camera module are two distinct camera rings and a rectangular unit, which strongly suggests the inclusion of a periscope zoom camera (a technology that enables impressive optical zoom capabilities), according to a Gizmochina report.

Dual Possibilities: Flagship or Mid-Range Phone?

Realme has recently made waves with the launch of the Realme GT 5av flagship in China. Now, all eyes are on the horizon for the potential arrival of the Realme GT 5 Pro, a device that could mark a significant milestone for the brand. Speculation is rife that this smartphone might become Realme's first-ever device to incorporate a periscope telephoto camera. The question remains: will this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone grace the market by the end of this year or will fans have to wait until early 2024?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mid-Range Excellence in Photography

However, the plot thickens with a recent Weibo post from the reputable tipster, Digital Chat Station. The post hints at an entirely different angle. According to the tipster, a new mid-range Realme smartphone is on the horizon, poised to disrupt the market with its periscope telephoto camera. While the name of this device remains shrouded in secrecy, the tipster claims that its photographic capabilities will defy expectations, potentially setting a new standard for smartphones in its category.

The teaser image, strategically unveiled just after the iPhone 15 series launch, carries a cryptic message: "Not only Max can zoom." This alludes to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which boasts a telephoto camera offering an impressive 5x optical zoom and comes with a starting price of $1,119. Realme's teaser seems to suggest that their upcoming phone could offer even greater optical zoom capabilities, possibly at a price point that significantly undercuts the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

24 Sep, 19:21 IST
