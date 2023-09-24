Realme teaser hints mystery smartphone packs periscope telephoto camera

Realme's global division has set the tech world abuzz with a teaser for their upcoming smartphone. What's caught the attention of enthusiasts and experts alike is the revelation of a periscope telephoto camera, a first for the brand. However, Realme is keeping the identity of this mysterious device tightly under wraps, leaving fans to speculate whether it might be the highly anticipated Realme GT 5 Pro flagship or a mid-range phone designed to redefine mobile photography.

The teaser image offers a glimpse into the camera setup of this enigmatic Realme device. Nestled within a circular camera module are two distinct camera rings and a rectangular unit, which strongly suggests the inclusion of a periscope zoom camera (a technology that enables impressive optical zoom capabilities), according to a Gizmochina report.

Dual Possibilities: Flagship or Mid-Range Phone?

Realme has recently made waves with the launch of the Realme GT 5av flagship in China. Now, all eyes are on the horizon for the potential arrival of the Realme GT 5 Pro, a device that could mark a significant milestone for the brand. Speculation is rife that this smartphone might become Realme's first-ever device to incorporate a periscope telephoto camera. The question remains: will this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone grace the market by the end of this year or will fans have to wait until early 2024?

Mid-Range Excellence in Photography

However, the plot thickens with a recent Weibo post from the reputable tipster, Digital Chat Station. The post hints at an entirely different angle. According to the tipster, a new mid-range Realme smartphone is on the horizon, poised to disrupt the market with its periscope telephoto camera. While the name of this device remains shrouded in secrecy, the tipster claims that its photographic capabilities will defy expectations, potentially setting a new standard for smartphones in its category.

The teaser image, strategically unveiled just after the iPhone 15 series launch, carries a cryptic message: "Not only Max can zoom." This alludes to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which boasts a telephoto camera offering an impressive 5x optical zoom and comes with a starting price of $1,119. Realme's teaser seems to suggest that their upcoming phone could offer even greater optical zoom capabilities, possibly at a price point that significantly undercuts the iPhone 15 Pro Max.