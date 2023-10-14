Realme Narzo 60x 5g 6gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,499. This is the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.