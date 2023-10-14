 Realme Narzo 60x 5g 6gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹14,499
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,499.  This is the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,499.  This is the Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
Realme Narzo 60x 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
  • 190 grams
  • 7.8 mm
  • 165.7 mm
  • 76 mm
Display
  • 91.40 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 392 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 680 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86.58 %
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
General
  • Realme UI
  • September 12, 2023 (Official)
  • realme
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023

Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM News

Icon
Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Realme 11 5G
Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features
29 Aug 2023
    Realme Narzo 60x 5g 6gb Ram