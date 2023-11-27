Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming

Redmi 13C has been talked about for a long time now and the fans are eagerly waiting for the smartphone to be launched soon. The company has finally announced the Redmi 13C launch date in India and it is scheduled for December 6, 2023. Redmi has teased its upcoming smartphone with a new star shine design and two color variants. Excited to know what's coming? Check out what the Redmi 13C may feature.

Redmi 13C specs

Over the last few weeks, with the Redmi 13C launch date fast approaching, the company suffered a few setbacks as several leaks have allegedly revealed some of the smartphone's specs. Now, GizmoChina suggests that the Redmi 13C may feature a 6.74-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. As shown in the Readmi teased image, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which is expected to have a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera.

It is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi 13C may run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box. Additionally, it is rumored to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Furthermore, the company revealed two color variants of the smartphone which are teased in light green and black.

More about Redmi 13C will be confirmed after the official launch of the smartphone. The Redmi 13C will be launched on December 6, 2023 in India. Redmi India also shared an X (Formerly Twitter) post announcing the official launch date in India. The post said, “Unveiling the all-new #Redmi13C in a captivating #StarShineDesign, infusing the cosmos into your palm. Get ready to witness this cosmic beauty with the perfect blend of innovation. Launching on 6th December 2023.”

Also, note that the above mentioned specifications are based on leaks and speculations. The right information about the Redmi 13C will be revealed by the company during the official launch. Therefore, in just a few more days, you will be seeing the new generation of Redmi smartphones.

