Redmi 14C 4G likely to hit global markets soon: Check out leaked specs, launch schedule and more

Redmi is gearing up to launch its new Redmi 14C 4G smartphone soon globally. The smartphone's anticipated features and specifications are already making rounds on the internet with tech geeks and tipsters sharing leaked renders. The Redmi 14C 4G will succeed the Redmi 13C which was launched in December last year and is anticipated to release at a pocket-friendly price. The tech publication 91mobiles reported a series of leaked specifications provided by tipster Sudhanshu. Here is the information regarding the upcoming smartphone's processor, display, launch schedule and more.

Redmi 14C 4G expected launch date and specifications

According to rumours, the upcoming Redmi 14C 4G is expected to launch by the end of August. There is an anticipation that Xiaomi may release the teaser images in the coming days.

Redmi 14C 4G is expected to come in two variants of RAM and memory storage. This may include 4GB of RAM with 128 GB and 256 GB of memory storage models. The upcoming smartphone will likely come in blue and black colourways. According to the details released by HyperOS source code, the upcoming 4G model of the smartphone might be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G81 SoC chipset.

There is a likelihood that it may not be accurate given that the Redmi 13C 4G was equipped with a Helio G85 chipset, which is far better than the rumoured one. It is also believed that the upcoming Redmi 14 C 4G may come with Helio G91 Ultra SoC. However, this is yet to be confirmed. Redmi 14 C 4G is expected to run on Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0. It is also expected that the upcoming smartphone may become the first one to get a HyperOS 2.0 update.

As per XiaomiTime report, the Redmi 14C 4G was likely listed on the GSMA IMEI database in the month of July. It claimed to confirm the most likely marketing name of the smartphone and suggested that it may have the model number 2409BRN2CL. The report added that while the upcoming smartphone might support NFC, it may not be the case for the Indian version of the smartphone.

Alongside the 4G model, rumours about the 5G version of Redmi 14C were also spotted on the IMEI database. These details indicate that Redmi is anticipated to release the upcoming Redmi 14C smartphone and its different versions worldwide in the coming weeks.

