Republic Day Sale! Grab Samsung Galaxy 21 FE priced at just 12999 on Flipkart

Grab a big discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as part of the Republic Day Sale on Flipkart. Here’s how.

The Republic Day is right around the corner and you can already grab big discounts on smartphones, electronics, accessories and other products. If you're looking to buy a smartphone right now, there's no better deal than the one Flipkart is offering on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This near-flagship level smartphone can be yours for just Rs. 12999, thanks to the huge discount and amazing exchange offer on Flipkart. Moreover, bank offers are an option too to reduce the price. So, check out the details of this Flipkart deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999 as per Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for the price of a budget smartphone! Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a huge 53 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after which, it is available for just Rs. 34999 on the e-commerce platform.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

You can further drive down the price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals available.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 22000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to just Rs. 12999! That is an amazing deal for a flagship smartphone, which despite being a relatively older device, can still offer performance at par with newly launched smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE bank offers

1. Get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citi Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions.

2. Get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card, Credit Card EMI and Debit Card transactions.

3. Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

4. Get 10 percent off Samsung Axis Bank Card.

Hurry up and grab these amazing offers now!