Rs. 999 JioBharat phone launched with Internet! 6 queries answered

Reliance Jio has launched its latest phone, the JioBharat phone priced at Rs. 999, with absolutely no hype preceding it. Who is it for, its USP, its impact and more - know it all here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 22:34 IST
What has grabbed the attention about the JioBharat phone is that it is cheap at Rs. 999 and even then it is Internet-enabled. (ANI)

Reliance Jio has launched its latest phone with absolutely no hype preceding it. In fact, it was as plain and unassuming a launch as it could get. However, what has grabbed attention about the phone is that it is cheap at Rs. 999 ($12), and it is internet-enabled. Yes, you can even stream videos on it! The size is that of a feature phone, but it has immediately moved hundreds of millions of people who have no Internet access into the sphere of 4G. The market segment is huge with the number most being bandied about being in the region of over 250 million.

With strong rival Bharti Airtel managing to hold its own against the onslaught of Jio over the last few years, and Vodafone's decline continuing, this phone has the potential to really give the Akash Ambani led company a lead that may last. The jury of course is still out on that, but with the power of Reliance Industries to blow wind into the sails of Jio, the chances of the juggernaut slowing down are slim.

So, having said that, what does the JioBharat phone bring to the table and for whom? We turned to Utsav Techie, tech creator on YouTube, for some clarity on the issue. Here are top 6 queries answered that should lift the fog around the phone a little:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. On JioBharat:

"This is a feature phone meant for 2G users who are still on old feature phones. This is not for a regular (smart)phone buyer. For those who cannot afford a smartphone and want to upgrade from an old basic feature phone, it serves as a good option." Utsav said

"Demographic includes tier 3, tier 4, and rural cities, and even old people who just want a basic phone," he said and added, "It could be a good option for them," Utsav said.

2. What it means for the buyer

"So, essentially, it is like an upgrade over the old Jio Phone launched back in 2017," he clarified.

3. On its USP:

“The main USP is the price point. And it also has 4G connectivity and UPI," he said.

4. On its app strategy:

"Since Jio is pushing its apps, it remains uncertain whether popular apps like WhatsApp and Facebook will be available or not," he averred.

5. On its market impact:

“I don't think it will bump the sales as it is actually an affordable 4G phone,” Utsav said. 

6. On pricing of smartphones 

"It also looks like the pricing of proper smartphones is not going to come down, and with 5G on the horizon, the pricing will be even higher for future phones," Utsav concluded.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 22:16 IST
