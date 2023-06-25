Sale Alert! Get massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Are you on a new smartphone hunt? If yes, then we have found the one for you! We all look for phones that are filled with new features and have a good classy look. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is one such flagship smartphone that meets all the user's basic requirements, be it gaming, photos, or smooth performance.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display with 256 GB expandable storage. It is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery that gives long-lasting battery life and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor that provides a smooth performance. Additionally, it has a four-set camera of 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP Front Camera.

Additionally, it Features a user-friendly Samsung One UI that offers a seamless and enjoyable experience to the users. With its intuitive interface and smooth functionality, navigating through various applications and settings becomes easy. It also provides three color options Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White to suit your personal and unique style.

Want to get your hand on the new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G? It is available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. Along with amazing deals on bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Discount

According to Flipkart the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G originally retails at Rs. 51,990, However, you get it for only Rs. 39,499, giving you a discount of 24%.

That's not all. You can get additional off on deals and bank offers. Check out the great deals and offers here

Bank offers

You can get 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card and no-cost EMI deals that will help save some amount on your purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Those who have not yet joined Flipkart Pay Later can receive a Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs.500 when they sign up.