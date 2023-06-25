Sale Alert! Get massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Want a phone with all the cool features and a great design? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G! And guess what? It's currently available with a massive discount on Flipkart!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in for Review: Upgrades to camera, design and more
image caption
1/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a new rear camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G runs on the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung is promising four years of OS updates and 5 years of security support. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
3/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a plastic unibody design similar to the Galaxy A53. The phone carries the IP67 water and dust resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 800 nits, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. (Amritanshu/ HT Tech)
image caption
5/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G relies on a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 25W wired fast charging. There is no support for wireless charging on this model.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G costs Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant will set you back by Rs. 44,999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G relies on the Snapdragon 778G chipset from Qualcomm, which also supports 5G networks.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
View all Images
Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on Flipkart! (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Are you on a new smartphone hunt? If yes, then we have found the one for you! We all look for phones that are filled with new features and have a good classy look. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is one such flagship smartphone that meets all the user's basic requirements, be it gaming, photos, or smooth performance.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display with 256 GB expandable storage. It is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery that gives long-lasting battery life and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor that provides a smooth performance. Additionally, it has a four-set camera of 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP Front Camera.

Additionally, it Features a user-friendly Samsung One UI that offers a seamless and enjoyable experience to the users. With its intuitive interface and smooth functionality, navigating through various applications and settings becomes easy. It also provides three color options Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White to suit your personal and unique style.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XHMGJQX-1

Want to get your hand on the new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G? It is available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. Along with amazing deals on bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Discount

According to Flipkart the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G originally retails at Rs. 51,990, However, you get it for only Rs. 39,499, giving you a discount of 24%.

That's not all. You can get additional off on deals and bank offers. Check out the great deals and offers here

Bank offers

You can get 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card and no-cost EMI deals that will help save some amount on your purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Those who have not yet joined Flipkart Pay Later can receive a Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs.500 when they sign up.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 11:04 IST
Home Mobile News Sale Alert! Get massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets