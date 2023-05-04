Sale Delight! Nab Google Pixel 6a under 20000 with this Flipkart deal

Google Pixel 6a is a great pick during the Flipkart sale at a very affordable price. Check out the deal in detail here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 18:41 IST
Google Pixel 6a Short Review: A better iPhone SE, should you buy it?
Google Pixel 6a
1/5 Google Pixel 6a gets the new Pixel 6 design. With its dual-tone colours and the bold camera visor, the Pixel 6a looks refreshing. The plastic rear is complimented by a metal frame, and a Gorilla Glass 3 front. There is IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/5 Google Pixel 6a retains the same dual 12MP rear cameras as the Pixel 4a. Despite the old camera sensors, the Pixel 6a impresses with its still photography capabilities, especially at night. The selfie camera is equally good and full of smart features. Video recording is decent but not as good as the iPhone SE. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
3/5 Google Pixel 6a currently runs Android 13 and the OS is bathed in Material You design. You get basic customisation features to play with and the Google smart features only elevate the experience.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
4/5 Google Pixel 6a relies on a 4410 mAh battery that can easily last an entire day on a single charge. Sadly, there's no charger in the box and the slow 18W charging takes over two hours to refill the battery from dead.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
5/5 Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. While the display is bright and vivid, the slow 60Hz refresh rate is an eyesore. The optical in-display fingerprint scanner works decently as well. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a price cut has been slashed to a new low during the Flipkart sale. Nab it for under Rs. 20000. (Google)

Google Pixel 6a, the lower priced variant of the Pixel 6 series - is now available at an even more reasonable price. Thanks to the latest Flipkart summer sale - Big Savings Days - which began today. Don't worry, the sale will be live on a wide range of products till May 10. However, there's no certainty as to whether your wishlisted product will go out of stock. Hence, if you are planning to make a purchase, you should hurry!

Google Pixel 6a boasts smart features and impressive cameras. Find out the details of Google Pixel 6a deal below.

Google Pixel 6a price cut

According to the price listing on Flipkart, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a is presently being sold at a reduced rate of Rs. 27999. This is an attractive deal considering the device was initially launched at Rs. 43999, resulting in a flat discount of Rs. 16000, or a total savings of 36 percent. Moreover, customers can receive additional discounts through bank promotions, including up to Rs. 1250 off with CBI credit cards. This makes a new price to just Rs. 26749.

Additionally, a substantial discount of up to Rs. 26750 is possible when trading in an old smartphone, subject to meeting all requirements. However, this is the highest discount available under such conditions.

After the significant price reduction, bank offers, and exchange deal, the Google Pixel 6a can be easily obtained for less than Rs. 20000 or even less! Nonetheless, we recommend that you check the value of your old smartphone before making this purchase, considering the effective price.

Google Pixel 6a: Why should you buy it

Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual-tone colour design and a bold visor. Our HT Tech review found that at 6.1 inches, its OLED display is bright and vivid. Also, Google has packed the Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme. However, it retains the same dual 12MP cameras as the Pixel 4a. Everything is backed by a 4410mAh battery and 18W charging support.

First Published Date: 04 May, 18:41 IST
