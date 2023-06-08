Sale! iPhone 14 Plus gets a 10 percent discount! Additional offers live too

If you're an iPhone enthusiast who loves smartphones with big screens, then there are very limited options available. Before the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the biggest iPhone you could buy, but it would cost you an arm and a leg. However, that has changed as Apple's iPhone 14 Plus offers all the features of iPhone 14, in a bigger 6.7-inch form factor. With the reveal of iOS 17, the iPhone 14 Plus will get the new features that Apple has introduced for iPhones.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for a very low price with Amazon's various offers. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 10 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 25500 off as a direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.