Sale! iPhone 14 Plus gets a 10 percent discount! Additional offers live too

The iPhone 14 Plus could be yours for a low price right now, with Amazon's discounts, exchange offer and bank benefits live on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 11:29 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus is the biggest-sized iPhone you can buy alongside iPhone 14 Pro Max, but is much cheaper. (HT Tech)

If you're an iPhone enthusiast who loves smartphones with big screens, then there are very limited options available. Before the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the biggest iPhone you could buy, but it would cost you an arm and a leg. However, that has changed as Apple's iPhone 14 Plus offers all the features of iPhone 14, in a bigger 6.7-inch form factor. With the reveal of iOS 17, the iPhone 14 Plus will get the new features that Apple has introduced for iPhones.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for a very low price with Amazon's various offers. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 10 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 25500 off as a direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDK62STN

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 11:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets