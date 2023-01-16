Samsung Galaxy A14 5G launched today; Check price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been launched as a budget offering in India. Know the price, specs, and features here.

Ahead of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, the South Korean corporate has launched the Galaxy A14 5G. The new budget smartphone comes as a new option in the A-series. Samsung has also announced the date on which the phone will go on sale and that is January 18, 2023 at 12 PM. The phone will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. This Samsung phone packs some interesting features. Check specs, features, price and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements. Also, the Galaxy A14 5G's Private Share feature allows users to securely share photos and videos using blockchain technology with other Galaxy users. Most surprisingly, it comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

For photography, the Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A14 5G also packs a massive 5000mAh battery, which offers up to two days of power.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A14 price and availability

Galaxy A14 5G price starts at Rs. 16499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. While 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 8GB variant come at a price of Rs. 18999 and 20999 respectively. However, you can get Rs. 1500 cashback with SBI, IDFC, and ZestMoney.

It is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs. 1382. It will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. While the Galaxy A14 5G will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12:00 PM onwards.