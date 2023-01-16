    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G launched today; Check price, specs and features

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been launched as a budget offering in India. Know the price, specs, and features here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 16 2023, 17:49 IST
    Samsung Galaxy M04, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco M4 5G, Vivo Y35: 5 feature-packed smartphones
    Samsung Galaxy M04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy M04: The Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The phone features a 5000mAh battery and sports a 6.5 inch display. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The all new Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of Rs. 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Also, the phone comes in two colour options – Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue. (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 Realme 10 Pro 5G: The all-new Realme 10 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a great display, camera, and battery performance at a pocket friendly price. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. (Realme)
    image caption
    3/5 Poco M4 5G: The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs all day long, the Poco M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor, the phone offers great overall usage experience. Along with 6.58 inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, and Flipkart and offline stores near you. (Poco)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo Y35: The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with an 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage. The phone is equipped with features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes. It houses a 5000mAh battery and gets a 6.58-inch display. The device is equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs. 18999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Vivo)
    image caption
    5/5 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: The phone comes with a rear 108MP Wide Camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 19999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi official website and offline stores. (Xiaomi)
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be available for sale starting January 18. 2023.

    Ahead of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, the South Korean corporate has launched the Galaxy A14 5G. The new budget smartphone comes as a new option in the A-series. Samsung has also announced the date on which the phone will go on sale and that is January 18, 2023 at 12 PM. The phone will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. This Samsung phone packs some interesting features. Check specs, features, price and availability.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs and features

    The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements. Also, the Galaxy A14 5G's Private Share feature allows users to securely share photos and videos using blockchain technology with other Galaxy users. Most surprisingly, it comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

    For photography, the Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A14 5G also packs a massive 5000mAh battery, which offers up to two days of power.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 price and availability

    Galaxy A14 5G price starts at Rs. 16499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. While 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 8GB variant come at a price of Rs. 18999 and 20999 respectively. However, you can get Rs. 1500 cashback with SBI, IDFC, and ZestMoney.

    It is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs. 1382. It will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. While the Galaxy A14 5G will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12:00 PM onwards.

    First Published Date: 16 Jan, 17:48 IST
