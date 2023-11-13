Samsung Galaxy A15 launch: This is the 5G chipset it will pack

The anticipation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy A15 launch is building momentum as fresh details emerge on Geekbench, shedding light on key aspects of the upcoming device. Recent leaks hinted at what to expect from the successor to the Galaxy A14, and Geekbench not only confirms the chipset powering the A15 but also provides insights into its Android version at launch and minimum RAM configuration.

Samsung is poised to revamp its entry-level Galaxy A series in the coming months, with the current Galaxy A14 lineup offering variants catering to both 4G and 5G connectivity. Notably, the 5G variant presents consumers with a choice between two distinct System-on-Chip (SoC) options: the Exynos 1330 or the Dimensity 700, depending on the market, according to a Notebookcheck report.

The latest Geekbench listing unveils Samsung's decision to equip the Galaxy A15 5G with the Dimensity 6100 Plus, a chipset unveiled by MediaTek in July. While relatively new, the Dimensity 6100 Plus shares key features with the Dimensity 810, boasting a configuration that includes a pair of ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, albeit with a slightly lower clock speed. Geekbench indicates a 200 MHz difference between the clock speeds of the two clusters, allowing the chipset's Cortex-A76 cores to reach a boost frequency of 2.2 GHz.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In terms of memory, Samsung looks set to pair the Dimensity 6100 Plus with a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, likely the base configuration for the device. Following the precedent set by its predecessor, the Galaxy A15 5G is expected to offer higher RAM options, potentially reaching 6 GB and 8 GB, coupled with increased storage capacities. The device will debut with Android 14, presumably running on Samsung's One UI 6.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Anticipated Specifications

Rumours suggest the Galaxy A15 will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a clear and vibrant picture. The main camera is expected to be a powerful 50MP shooter, and for those stunning selfies, there's a 13MP front camera. Storage won't be an issue with options up to 128GB, and you can even expand it up to a massive 1TB. The phone is packed with a decent 5,000mAh battery, supports 25W fast charging, and has a handy side-mounted fingerprint sensor.