Samsung Galaxy A23 5G priced at Rs. 24999 on launch; offers latest tech at affordable rate

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 24999 to consolidate the company's 5G leadership in India. Here is all you need to know about the phone.

Samsung on Monday, January 16, 2023, announced the launch of Galaxy A23 5G at a starting price of Rs. 24999. The latest addition to the Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making technology accessible to everyone. “Samsung has been driving 5G adoption in India with its widest portfolio of 5G devices. With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said. Notably, the company has also launched Galaxy A14 5G today.

Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G colour: The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is being offered in three colour options namely- Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G display: The phone features an edge-to-edge Infinity-V display. With 6.6 inch FHD+ screen, Galaxy A23 5G ensures an immersive content viewing experience, according to the company. The Galaxy A23 5G gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G battery: The phone houses a 5000mAh battery, with up to two days of power, as claimed by the company. The Galaxy A23 5G supports 25W fast charging and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode. The sleeping app management feature puts apps to sleep and prevents them from running in the background so you can focus on the apps you use most often.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G camera: The Galaxy A23 5G sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens. According to the company, carrying forward the legacy of ‘No Shake Cam', Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G security: The smartphone's Knox Security suite, built at the chip level, ensures your data is in safe hands with 3.5 years of security patch updates. The suite offers Privacy Dashboard for a quick look at the status of various security aspects, such as apps with access to camera, microphone, and location settings.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G chipset: The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

It can be known that The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G can be availed at a monthly EMI of Rs. 1576 and will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The device will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.