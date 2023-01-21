Samsung Galaxy A34 launching in India soon! Leaks reveal a LOT about it

Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to launch in India soon and here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to launch in India soon! The Galaxy A34 has been doing the rounds of leaks and rumours a lot lately, with several BIS listings as well as FCC listings. Expected to be a midrange offering from Samsung, the Galaxy A34 could slot below the Galaxy A54 and take on all the midrange Android phones that cost less than Rs. 30000. We already have a fair idea of what to expect from the phone but it is still unknown as to how the Galaxy A34 could look like.

Based on two recent reports now, we have some new information on the Galaxy A34. The first one from GizmoChina proves that the Galaxy A34 has been spotted in BIS listings, thereby suggesting an Indian launch soon. The Galaxy A34 is also said to rely on two different chips across different regions. Korea and Europe are like to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip whereas the rest of the world will get the Exynos 1280 chip. That's not all.

Samsung Galaxy A34 leaks

The Galaxy A34 leaked specs have also been outed. The phone could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There will be a triple camera setup at the back led by a 48MP main sensor, and a front camera sensor of 13MP. A 5000mAh battery will power the phone and Samsung will include support for 25W charging, but no charger in the box.

Another leak from The Tech Outlook also reveals the design renders of the Galaxy A34. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A34 looks a lot like the upcoming Galaxy S23 and other Galaxy A series devices. A minimalist rear design with no camera hump and some gaudy colours adorn the back of the phone, while the front has an edge-to-edge design with a waterdrop notch camera.

The Galaxy A34, when launched, could be the second most expensive Galaxy A series device this year, next to the Galaxy A54. The Galaxy A54 is expected to be the flagship model in the A series, relying on an Exynos chip from Asian markets. There will be no Galaxy A74 this year and Samsung is expected to extend its Galaxy S FE to the masses with lower starting prices.