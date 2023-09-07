Samsung Galaxy A54 launched; Price, color, chip, camera, battery, offers, more

Samsung has added the new 'Awesome white color' option to the Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone. As of now, the smartphone is up for sale in Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Graphite color variants. The new 'Awesome white color' option of Galaxy A54 will be on sale from September 8, 2023. The smartphone comes with various features that will excite smartphone buyers and the new color addition will give them more choices for a personalised experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. Additionally, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The smartphone is IP67 rated and is dust and sand-resistant.

B0BXCZNH3B-1

Samsung Galaxy A54 Awesome white color price

Samsung is also offering a massive discount on the Awesome white color variant of Galaxy A54. The smartphone was launched for Rs,40999, for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, it will be available at a price of Rs.36999. Customers can also benefit from a 12-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment. In addition,Samsung is organizing a Live Commerce event for the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, running from 12 pm on September 7 to midnight on September 9. Customers who want to purchase the smartphone during this event on Samsung.com will receive a free 25W travel adapter, which is priced at Rs.1299.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Additionally, Samsung is also offering huge discounts on Galaxy A34. The original price of the smartphone is Rs.30999, however, they can get instant cashback of Rs.2000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs. 2000 when they make a purchase from ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards which will reduce the price of the smartphone and they can get it for Rs.26999.