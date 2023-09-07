Samsung Galaxy A54 launched; Price, color, chip, camera, battery, offers, more

South Korean tech major just launched a new Samsung Galaxy A54 white color option. Know its price, specs, offers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 16:26 IST
Catch a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A54's new white color.
Catch a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A54's new white color. (Samsung)
Catch a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A54's new white color.
Catch a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A54's new white color. (Samsung)

Samsung has added the new 'Awesome white color' option to the Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone. As of now, the smartphone is up for sale in Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Graphite color variants. The new 'Awesome white color' option of Galaxy A54 will be on sale from September 8, 2023. The smartphone comes with various features that will excite smartphone buyers and the new color addition will give them more choices for a personalised experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. Additionally, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The smartphone is IP67 rated and is dust and sand-resistant.

B0BXCZNH3B-1

Samsung Galaxy A54 Awesome white color price

Samsung is also offering a massive discount on the Awesome white color variant of Galaxy A54. The smartphone was launched for Rs,40999, for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, it will be available at a price of Rs.36999. Customers can also benefit from a 12-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment. In addition,Samsung is organizing a Live Commerce event for the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, running from 12 pm on September 7 to midnight on September 9. Customers who want to purchase the smartphone during this event on Samsung.com will receive a free 25W travel adapter, which is priced at Rs.1299.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Samsung is also offering huge discounts on Galaxy A34. The original price of the smartphone is Rs.30999, however, they can get instant cashback of Rs.2000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs. 2000 when they make a purchase from ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards which will reduce the price of the smartphone and they can get it for Rs.26999.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 16:12 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A54 launched; Price, color, chip, camera, battery, offers, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets