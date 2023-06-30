Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive discount; Know the deal

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy F23! Check deals and offers here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23
Samsung Galaxy F23 is available at a huge discount (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F23
Samsung Galaxy F23 is available at a huge discount (Divya / HT Tech)

Are you looking for a budget smartphone? Worry not! We have found the right smartphone that can save you a huge amount. The Samsung Galaxy F23 is available at a discount on Flipkart. Now, you have the opportunity to get Samsung Galaxy F23 at a highly discounted price.

Let's look at what Samsung Galaxy F23 offers to the user

Samsung Galaxy F23 features 6.6- inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Display. It has a storage capacity of 128GB and 8 GB RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone takes amazing pictures triple rear camera setup with 50MP+8MP+2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is also supported by a 5000 mAh battery.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You can get this phone at a hefty price from Flipkart. Not only that you can also get additional off on bank offers and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Samsung Galaxy F23 Discount

Originally the Samsung Galaxy F23 is priced at Rs. 22999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.15999, which is offering you a whopping discount of 30 percent.

 

B0B1F6TQ5Q-1

This is not it, you can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy F23 by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Let's look at the available bank offers

Bank offers

You can get 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10000 and above. And 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10000 and above. Additionally, get 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 by availing exchange deal and getting a discount of up to Rs. 15150. However, the exchange value solely depends on your old phone's model and its working condition. So, make sure that your phone works properly and is in good condition to smoothly exchange your phone with the new Samsung Galaxy F23.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 17:14 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive discount; Know the deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets