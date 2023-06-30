Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive discount; Know the deal

Are you looking for a budget smartphone? Worry not! We have found the right smartphone that can save you a huge amount. The Samsung Galaxy F23 is available at a discount on Flipkart. Now, you have the opportunity to get Samsung Galaxy F23 at a highly discounted price.

Let's look at what Samsung Galaxy F23 offers to the user

Samsung Galaxy F23 features 6.6- inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Display. It has a storage capacity of 128GB and 8 GB RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone takes amazing pictures triple rear camera setup with 50MP+8MP+2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is also supported by a 5000 mAh battery.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

You can get this phone at a hefty price from Flipkart. Not only that you can also get additional off on bank offers and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Samsung Galaxy F23 Discount

Originally the Samsung Galaxy F23 is priced at Rs. 22999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.15999, which is offering you a whopping discount of 30 percent.

B0B1F6TQ5Q-1

This is not it, you can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy F23 by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Let's look at the available bank offers

Bank offers

You can get 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10000 and above. And 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10000 and above. Additionally, get 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 by availing exchange deal and getting a discount of up to Rs. 15150. However, the exchange value solely depends on your old phone's model and its working condition. So, make sure that your phone works properly and is in good condition to smoothly exchange your phone with the new Samsung Galaxy F23.