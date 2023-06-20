Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale; check price specs and more

This premium Samsung F-series smartphone goes on sale from today. While the smartphone comes with some top features, it is available in the mid-range segment.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 comes with excellent camera features such as 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography which allow you to get the experience of splendid photography even at night.

Not just the amazing camera but the smartphone also sports a long-lasting battery capacity with a power of 6,000mAh battery. It also has an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, making it the top choice for consumers.

This premium smartphone also has features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet while ensuring the highest level of security through the renowned Knox Security. Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it guarantees up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, providing a reliable and up-to-date user experience.

Galaxy F54 5G has been designed by combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly materials and sustainable packaging.

Price, Offers, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F54 is available in two stunning colours that are Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores starting today.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June. Customers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G.