Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale; check price specs and more

All you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sale that is starting from today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 15:14 IST
Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June.
Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June. (Samsung)
Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June.
Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June. (Samsung)

This premium Samsung F-series smartphone goes on sale from today. While the smartphone comes with some top features, it is available in the mid-range segment.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 comes with excellent camera features such as 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography which allow you to get the experience of splendid photography even at night.

Not just the amazing camera but the smartphone also sports a long-lasting battery capacity with a power of 6,000mAh battery. It also has an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, making it the top choice for consumers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This premium smartphone also has features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet while ensuring the highest level of security through the renowned Knox Security. Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it guarantees up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, providing a reliable and up-to-date user experience.

Galaxy F54 5G has been designed by combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly materials and sustainable packaging.

Price, Offers, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F54 is available in two stunning colours that are Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores starting today.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999 with select bank cards till 20th June. Customers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 15:14 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale; check price specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets