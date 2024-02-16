 Samsung Galaxy F54 to Redmi Note 13, check out these special smartphones | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F54 to Redmi Note 13, check out these special smartphones

Explore this selection of budget-friendly smartphones that tout stunning camera capabilitiesm immersive displays and more. These devices are sure to delight you. The list includes Samsung Galaxy F54, Redmi Note 13 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 21:49 IST
Discover some of the best smartphones under 25000 rupees, including Samsung Galaxy F54, and Redmi Note 13. (unsplash)
In the realm of smartphones, finding the perfect balance between features, performance, and affordability is akin to discovering a hidden treasure trove. These smartphones will seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle? Here's a glimpse into some top contenders under the 25,000 rupees mark including Samsung Galaxy F54, Redmi Note 13, iQOO Z7 Pro and more.

Products included in this article

13% OFF
Redmi Note 13 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever
(916)
₹19,999 ₹22,999
Buy now
10% OFF
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
(8,396)
₹24,999 ₹27,999
Buy now
17% OFF
vivo Y200 5G (Desert Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(331)
₹23,899 ₹28,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(9,058)
₹24,999 ₹26,999
Buy now
30% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Meteor Blue) (256 GB ROM) (8 GB RAM)
(244)
₹24,979 ₹35,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Redmi Note 13 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever 3.3/5 ₹ 19,999
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone 4.4/5 ₹ 24,999
vivo Y200 5G (Desert Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 4.1/5 ₹ 23,899
Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 24,999
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (Meteor Blue) (256 GB ROM) (8 GB RAM) 3.8/5 ₹ 24,979
Hide List

1. Redmi Note 13 5G:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CQPGF6SY-1

Redmi's Note 13 5G emerges as a formidable choice, boasting a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display that dazzles with its ultra-narrow bezels and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 6nm Octa-core processor, this device promises high-performance capabilities, coupled with up to 20GB of RAM (including 8GB of Virtual RAM). Shutterbugs would appreciate its 108MP AI Triple Camera setup, complemented by a 16MP front camera. The 5000mAh battery ensures longevity, backed by 33W fast charging for quick replenishment.

2. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

B07WGPJPR3-2

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G stands out with its Dimensity 7200 5G processor crafted on the latest 4nm energy-efficient process. Its 6.78-inch 3D Curved Super-vision Display mesmerizes with 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ visuals, while the 64MP AURA Light OIS Camera promises stunning captures. The device's slim profile, coupled with a premium AG Matte Glass finish, exudes sophistication. With a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge, uninterrupted usage is guaranteed.

3. vivo Y200 5G:

B07WHPL866-3

Sporting a dual 64MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera, the vivo Y200 5G ensures every moment is captured with clarity. Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, provides an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the SD 4 Gen 1 processor, this device offers seamless multitasking, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The 4800mAh battery, coupled with 44W fast charging, keeps users powered throughout the day.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

B0C9QPJY5R-4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G impresses with its 50MP main camera, accompanied by an array of features such as Ultra Steady Mode and Dual-view Video. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display delivers vibrant visuals, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform ensures smooth performance. OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13.1, provides a user-friendly interface, further enhancing the overall experience.

5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G:

B0CCMVQZM3-5

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G showcases a robust feature set, including a powerful 108MP camera with Nightography Mode for exceptional low-light photography. Its 6000mAh battery offers extended usage, with support for Astrolapse mode and Auto Night Mode Selfie Camera, catering to photography enthusiasts. The device's sleek design and immersive display contribute to its appeal.

Each of these smartphones embodies innovation and functionality, making them ideal for day to day use. Whether it's capturing cherished memories or staying connected, these devices serve as reliable companions in today's fast-paced world.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 21:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets