Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched! Packs 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery; check price

Samsung has already released several smartphones this year from premium to mid-range. The launch spree is expected to get even more frequent as Samsung may introduce more budget-friendly devices in the coming months. Today, Samsung has expanded its M-series smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy M14 5G in India. It was earlier launched in Ukraine this year, and now it hit the Indian markets too. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with an in-house chipset, a massive battery capacity, and a lot more. From specs, features, and price to availability – know all about Samsung Galaxy M14 5G here.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specs and features

The 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging via the USB Type-C port. It features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera housed in the center-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5 skin on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers several connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes in two variants - 4GB RAM along with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 13490 for 4GB RAM and Rs. 14990 for the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone is available in three colour options: Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver. It will be up for sale from April 21 at 12 PM IST and can be purchased through the official Samsung website, Amazon, and selected retail stores.