Samsung Galaxy M33 price drops to LESS THAN Rs. 10000; Know the deal

This cool Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you save an awesome Rs. 23750. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 12:12 IST
We all enjoy a great deal on smartphones but finding them is the real challenge. Many online stores will offer a 10-15 percent discount on smartphones that are slightly older but that is barely a dent in the overall price. But do not worry. Because have been scouring the internet to find the most economical deals that will fetch you extraordinary value when purchasing a new smartphone. And on top of our list is the Samsung Galaxy M33.

The smartphone is perfect for those who love binge-watching. It features a big 6.6-inch LCD display, which is perfect for enjoying your favorite shows or vlogs and maximizing the battery life. The smartphone is retailing for Rs. 24999. But we have found a great Amazon price cut that will allow you to buy the smartphone for just Rs. 1249.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a great price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 36 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only needed to pay Rs. 15999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price deduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14750. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1249. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

First Published Date: 16 May, 12:11 IST
