 Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G to launch in India on April 8; Check confirmed features | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G to launch in India on April 8; Check confirmed features

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G are set to launch in India on April 8. Check confirmed features including display, processor, battery and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 07:05 IST
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G has been revealed. Check details. (Samsung)

Following weeks of speculation, Samsung has announced that it is gearing up to launch two smartphones soon. The devices, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, promise several segment-leading features. The South Korean smartphone maker says both smartphones will be launched on April 8 at 12 PM IST in India. 

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G details

As per the company, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will support a peak brightness of 1000 nits and have Vision Booster technology. On the back, the Galaxy M55 5G will sport a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera with AI-enhanced features such as Image Clipper and Object Eraser. It will also borrow the Nightography feature from Samsung's flagship devices. On the front, there will be a 50MP selfie camera.

Also Read: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, check deals on flip phones

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip will power the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and will come equipped with Knox Security and Samsung Wallet features like tap-to-pay. All this will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It will come in two colours - Light Green and Denim Black.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G details

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor will power the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and will also feature Knox Security. It will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display which the company says is “segment best”. The smartphone will feature a 50MP triple camera setup. Samsung says the Galaxy M15 5G will have a 6000 mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days. It will be available in three colour options - Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

