Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G to launch in India on April 8; Check confirmed features
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G are set to launch in India on April 8. Check confirmed features including display, processor, battery and more.
Following weeks of speculation, Samsung has announced that it is gearing up to launch two smartphones soon. The devices, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, promise several segment-leading features. The South Korean smartphone maker says both smartphones will be launched on April 8 at 12 PM IST in India.
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G details
As per the company, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will support a peak brightness of 1000 nits and have Vision Booster technology. On the back, the Galaxy M55 5G will sport a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera with AI-enhanced features such as Image Clipper and Object Eraser. It will also borrow the Nightography feature from Samsung's flagship devices. On the front, there will be a 50MP selfie camera.
mobile to buy?
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip will power the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and will come equipped with Knox Security and Samsung Wallet features like tap-to-pay. All this will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It will come in two colours - Light Green and Denim Black.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G details
The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor will power the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and will also feature Knox Security. It will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display which the company says is “segment best”. The smartphone will feature a 50MP triple camera setup. Samsung says the Galaxy M15 5G will have a 6000 mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days. It will be available in three colour options - Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.
