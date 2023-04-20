Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra discount! Exciting Amazon offer lowers price to just 77999
You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as Rs. 77999 with Amazon’s latest discounts. Check offer details here.
Although the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings several new features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones in the market. Its flagship performance, unique S-Pen features and great cameras make it stand out as one of Samsung's top offerings. Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now at a highly reduced cost, thanks to Amazon's discount, exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone. Check out the offer details here.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details
The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 77999. Here's how.
Amazon is initially offering a massive 17 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 109999. That's not all.
You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to further lower its price.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer
Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 32000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Combining both these offers takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 77999!
Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offers
You can avail bank offers too. Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Amex Credit Card EMI and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.
