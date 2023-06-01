Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 34 percent price cut! Check additional offers here

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones that you can buy today, despite the launch of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in February. In our review, we found that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deserves the “king of smartphones” tag, leaving a high benchmark for its rivals to beat. Its flagship performance, unique S-Pen features, and great cameras make it stand out as one of Samsung's top offerings.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still costs a fortune, it can be yours right now at a highly reduced cost, courtesy of discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on the smartphone announced by Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Discount

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for an extremely reduced price. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a massive 34 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After the discount, Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 87999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to further lower its price.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 30500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

You can avail bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. Customers can get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Also get an instant discount ofup to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.