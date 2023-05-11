Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops to 95000 from 131999- 28% discount

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Green can be availed by paying a lot less. The phone has received a 28 percent discount on Flipkart. Check details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 11 2023, 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Check discount, and other offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Unsplash)

Samsung had in the year launched the Galaxy S22 series including three models- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Out of these three models the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most expensive one having a retail price of Rs. 131999. But, today you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra at a much cheaper rate. That is you can get the phone worth Rs. 131999 under Rs. 100000 today. Want to know how? Flipkart is offering amazing offers on the premium device. Here are the details you need to know.

How to get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 1 lakh

The most expensive smartphone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series- Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Flipkart with amazing discounts and other offers. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device in Green colour is available at a discount of 28 percent for Rs. 95000 against Rs. 131999, as listed on Flipkart. This simply means that, if you straight away order the phone online on Flipkart you will have to pay the discounted rate.

However, it needs to be noted that the discount offer varies depending on storage and colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. That is you will not receive the same amount deduction on other colour variants of the phone. Also, Flipkart is not offering any exchange offer on the device. So, if you are willing to reduce the cost of the phone further you only have one bank offer to avail.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XDR98J4

The only bank offer being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. You can also buy the handset on EMI. If you buy the phone on EMI on Flipkart, you can know that the EMI starts from Rs. 3247 per month. You can also get a freebie that is a 200 percent welcome bonus up to Rs. 10000. However you are advised to go through the terms and conditions before availing these offers.

Notably in order to avail any of the bank offers, you need to have the card of the respective bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

First Published Date: 11 May, 11:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets