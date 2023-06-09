Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price slips to new LOW! Get 32% discount in this Amazon deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at a new and quite affordable price for a premium phone. Check out the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 11:22 IST
You have a great chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a new low price with this Amazon deal. (HT Tech)

Looking for a premium smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has become an incredibly enticing deal, offering substantial savings without the concerns of an exchange offer. This is made possible by the latest Amazon deal which has significantly reduced the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. With this tempting deal on Amazon, you can save a flat 32 percent on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But there is even more! Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut

As per the listing on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs. 131,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, there is an incredible discount of 32 percent available on the e-commerce website in India for this high-end Galaxy smartphone. This translates to a significantly reduced price of only Rs. 89,999, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XDR98J4

Moreover, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000.

Exchange deal: There's more! In addition to the ongoing discount, if you possess an old smartphone eligible for trade-in, you can receive an impressive discount of up to Rs. 30,800, subject to meeting the trade-in deal conditions and on select models. Hence, it is crucial to verify the price prior to placing your order, ensuring you take full advantage of the available savings.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: What it has to offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display and an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. This deal is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a high-end smartphone that combines premium features, fast performance, and a rich photography experience.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 11:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets