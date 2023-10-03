Icon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to clash with Google Pixel 8

The official announcement from Samsung India's Twitter account, surprised everyone. It stated that "The New Epic" is "Launching on October 4."

By: HT TECH
Oct 03 2023, 13:35 IST
The upcoming launch event is expected to be a grand affair, likely showcasing not just the Galaxy S23 FE but also the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. Google itself will be rolling out phones. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Tech enthusiasts are in a buzz this October as Google gears up to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 8 series on October 4. However, Samsung has amazed everyone by confirming that it will also launch new devices on the very same date, including what is presumed to be the Galaxy S23 FE and other "Fan Edition" gadgets. This news has left every tech enthusiast in double excitement. Read here to learn more about this thrilling dual launch day:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch

The official announcement from Samsung India's Twitter account, @SamsungIndia, left everyone surprised stating, that "The New Epic" is "Launching on October 4." While no tweet provided further details, a teaser image in the account's header offers an attractive glimpse. The image prominently features three cameras with a distinct light green hue.

The upcoming launch event is expected to be a grand affair, likely showcasing not just the Galaxy S23 FE but also the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. These devices have been making frequent appearances in the rumors and speculations, building excitement among Samsung enthusiasts.

Some of the expected features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are:

Expected Features

One of the most exciting aspects of the Galaxy S23 FE is its camera. This smartphone is expected to come with three rear camera sensors, including a 50 MP primary sensor borrowed from the Galaxy S23, an 8 MP telephoto camera reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 FE, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to offer two different chip variants, i.e. Snapdragon and Exynos versions.

Storage options are anticipated to be 128GB and 256GB variants. The device is also rumored to pack a robust 4370mAh battery, complemented by 25W wired fast charging, ensuring that the Galaxy S23 FE stays powered throughout the day.

It's essential to keep in mind that these details are based on speculations and leaks, as Samsung has yet to make an official announcement. Nonetheless, the imminent release of the Galaxy S23 FE has generated immense excitement among loyal Samsung consumers eagerly awaiting this fan edition. As October 4 approaches, tech enthusiasts are poised to witness a fierce showdown between Samsung's "The New Epic" and Google's Pixel 8, making it a remarkable Technology-filled October indeed.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 13:35 IST
