Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 to Google Pixel 7, upgrade to 5G with these phones under 80000

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs. 80000, here are some considerable options. Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 to iPhone 14, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 17:45 IST
5G smartphones under Rs. 80000
Here are some of the best 5G smartphones under Rs. 80000. (HT Tech)

At a time when you need a good and fast internet connection for doing most of your work, a 5G smartphone can help you a lot. From quick downloading, seamless streaming to fast and instant browsing, 5G allows it all. Smartphone companies like Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, among others have been bringing 5G support in smartphones under all price ranges. From budget to super premium, you can get a 5G device depending upon the money you have in your pocket. Meanwhile, if there is no budget constraint, here are some of the best 5G smartphones you can have under Rs. 80000. Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S23 to iPhone 14- check the list below.

1. Google Pixel 7 5G: Currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 45030 (128GB storage variant), the Google Pixel 7 5G is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset and runs on Android 13. The phone is equipped with dual rear camera setup (50MP and 12MP) along with a selfie camera of 10.8MP. The phone gets a 6.3 inch display and houses a 4270mAh battery.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the 8GB+128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is currently available for Rs. 74998 on Amazon. Housing a triple rear camera setup (50MP+10MP+12MP) along with a front camera of 12MP, the phone offers amazing camera performance. It gets a 6.1 inch display and a 3900mAh battery.

3. Apple iPhone 14: The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 71999 on Amazon. The device gets a 6.1 inch display and runs on A15 bionic chipset. It houses a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 12MP.

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: Available on Amazon for Rs. 53999, the phone gets a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone houses 4600mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, and more.

5. iQOO 11 5G: The 256GB storage variant of the iQOO 11 5G is available for Rs. 59990 and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the phone gets a 6.7 display, quad camera setup and more.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 17:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets