Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus offer rolled out; Don't pay full price, save up to 59880 THIS way

    How often do you get attention worthy deals on premium phones and that too from the company itself? Samsung has announced eye-catching offers on its recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series comprises three models namely, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23. Here we will be informing you about the offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

    Price drop offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

    According to the details provided by Samsung, you can own the Galaxy S23 Plus with up to Rs. 13000 benefits and 12 months no cost Bank EMI. The device can also be owned starting at just Rs. 3125 per month (24 months no cost EMI). If you have an older smartphone in a good working condition, you can opt for the exchange offer and get up to Rs. 59880 off. You can also get an additional upgrade bonus of Rs. 8000. It can be noted that the exchange price is subject to physical check. Also, the exchange price shown is the maximum price subject to physical check at the time of exchange.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a redefined floating camera design with the enhanced camera performance. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and gets a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display. The handset houses a triple rear camera setup of (50MP + 10MP + 12MP) along with a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S23 Plus is also equipped with a 4700mAh battery.

    Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can own it with up to Rs. 18000 benefits and 12 months no cost Bank EMI. The phone can also be owned at just Rs. 5209 per month (24 months no cost EMI) with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs. 10000.

