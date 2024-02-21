 Samsung Galaxy S23 receives a 28 pct price cut on Amazon! Check offers and benefits | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S23 receives a 28 pct price cut on Amazon! Check offers and benefits

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is originally priced at Rs. 89999, at a 28 percent price cut! Check offers, exchange benefits and bank deals on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 16:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Explore the latest price cut and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Amazon! (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23
Explore the latest price cut and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Amazon! (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S23, known for its cutting-edge features and impressive performance, has recently received a notable price cut on Amazon, making it an even more enticing option for smartphone enthusiasts. Let's delve into the details of this price reduction and explore the various discounts and offers available on this flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Cut on Amazon:

The Samsung Galaxy S23, originally priced at Rs. 89,999.00, is now available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999.00, reflecting a substantial 28 percent savings. This significant price cut presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to own one of Samsung's latest and most advanced smartphones at a more affordable rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BY8PYVS6-1

About Samsung Galaxy S23:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a plethora of innovative features, making it a standout device in the competitive smartphone market. Equipped with the Android 13 operating system and 5G cellular technology, this device ensures seamless connectivity and enhanced performance. Moreover, its Nightography feature leverages advanced AI to capture stunning low-light photos and videos with exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Discounts and Offers Available:

Bank Offer: Customers can avail themselves of an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000.00 on selected Credit Cards and Debit Cards, further reducing the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

No Cost EMI: Users have the option to avail themselves of a No Cost EMI facility, allowing them to purchase the device without any additional interest charges.

Partner Offers: Business customers can benefit from GST invoice savings of up to 28 percent on their purchases, enabling cost-effective procurement of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Exchange Offer: Amazon is providing an exchange offer, allowing customers to receive a discount of up to Rs. 27,150.00 upon exchanging their old smartphones for the Samsung Galaxy S23.

With its recent price cut and discounts, the Samsung Galaxy S23 emerges as an irresistible choice for individuals seeking a premium smartphone experience. Whether you're captivated by its advanced camera capabilities, sustainable design, or powerful performance, now is the perfect time to seize this opportunity and elevate your mobile experience with the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Also read other top stories today:

Deepfakes affecting our brain? AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here.

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 16:37 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 receives a 28 pct price cut on Amazon! Check offers and benefits
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets