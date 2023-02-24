    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series sale begins in India! Check price, specs here

    You can finally buy the latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 in India. Know where to buy it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 20:43 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series including all three models -- Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra - are now available in India. (Samsung)

    Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the latest flagship smartphone series, goes on sale in India starting today, February 24. All three models – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available to purchase. Galaxy S23 series comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance. Planning to buy them? Know all about their price and availability in India.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price and availability

    If you are looking to buy the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones, then you can buy them from Samsung.com and select retail outlets, starting today. The Samsung Galaxy S23 with the entry variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a starting price of Rs. 74999. It is available in three colour variants -- Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

    While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs. 94999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. You can find it available in two colour variants of Phantom Black and cream. If you are finding the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, then know that it is priced at Rs. 124999 for 12GB RAM option.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 at a glance

    What you will get at this price? Know that the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with the Super Quad Pixel AF and 10X optical zoom camera. Videos on the Galaxy S23 series get more cinematic with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise control algorithm, and 2 times wider OIS. It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that comes with its own S Pen stylus for scribbling and jotting notes.

    While Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Galaxy S23 Plus brings two benefits over the standard model – a much larger 6.6-inch display and a bigger 4700mAh battery.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 20:43 IST
