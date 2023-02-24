Samsung Galaxy S23 Series sale begins in India! Check price, specs here

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the latest flagship smartphone series, goes on sale in India starting today, February 24. All three models – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available to purchase. Galaxy S23 series comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance. Planning to buy them? Know all about their price and availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series price and availability

If you are looking to buy the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones, then you can buy them from Samsung.com and select retail outlets, starting today. The Samsung Galaxy S23 with the entry variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a starting price of Rs. 74999. It is available in three colour variants -- Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs. 94999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. You can find it available in two colour variants of Phantom Black and cream. If you are finding the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, then know that it is priced at Rs. 124999 for 12GB RAM option.

Samsung Galaxy S23 at a glance

What you will get at this price? Know that the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with the Super Quad Pixel AF and 10X optical zoom camera. Videos on the Galaxy S23 series get more cinematic with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise control algorithm, and 2 times wider OIS. It comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that comes with its own S Pen stylus for scribbling and jotting notes.

While Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Galaxy S23 Plus brings two benefits over the standard model – a much larger 6.6-inch display and a bigger 4700mAh battery.