Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users hit by another issue

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has recently hit the market and it boasts some really impressive features over its predecessor. However, some users have been complaining about certain issues they are facing. Earlier, users complained about difficulties in connecting their smartphones to Android Auto. Following the release of the One UI 5.1 upgrade, some older Galaxy devices encountered notable issues with battery drain, GizmoChina report said.

Now, a new issue is emerging with one of the accessories of the Galaxy S23 Ultra - the S-Pen stylus that allows users to write, draw or doodle. The problem is with the S-Pen connection with the phone. Users are complaining on Reddit, Twitter, and Samsung's Community boards to indicate that S-Pen is frequently disconnecting from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

"Every time I pull the S-pen... I get a notification that it is disconnected and then I have to click on the icon, reinsert the pen in, and wait for it to connect. Is this normal behavior? I have not had a note in a long time. What can I do about this?", one of the Galaxy S23 Ultra users shared on Reddit.

Remedy for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users to resolve S-Pen issue

Meanwhile, several other users shared some quick tricks to resolve the issue with the S-Pen stylus. One of the users shared that you will need to visit the “Advanced Features” in the Settings app to access the “S-Pen” feature. After this, tap the three-dot button to reset and you find the "keep S-Pen connected" option. It is disabled by default in order to save battery life. Make sure to enable it to resolve the S-Pen disconnection issue.

While, another user with Reddit ID 'automattech' mentioned, "Update S918BXXU1AWBD/S918BOXM1AWBD/S918BXXU1AWBD seems to have fixed this issue for me." It must be noted that Samsung hasn't officially released statements on the issue or its fix. Hence, in case you are facing the same issue, you will need to wait for the update.