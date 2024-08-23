Samsung Galaxy S24 available at discounted price of Rs. 56,459 on Amazon: Check deal, bank offers Amazon

If you are currently looking to buy a new smartphone with the latest features at a stellar deal, then a golden opportunity awaits you. Amazon is offering discounts and bank offers on a number of high-quality smartphones. One of these is the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone which is known for its high-resolution camera, impressive display and latest editing features. The users will also get to experience all the latest Galaxy AI features on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24: How to buy it?

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone is available to buy at a price of Rs. 56,459 after a discount of 25%. The original price of the smartphone is Rs.74,999. The customers can purchase the smartphone at even lower prices by using the bank and exchange offers. They can avail up to Rs.1000 instant discount by using HDFC 12 months and above credit card at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Who should buy it?

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone is ideal for those who want a smartphone with a good camera and memory storage. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It comes with a Gorilla Glass covering for protection. The smartphone features an octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery as well as wireless charging support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. It features a 50 MP main camera, a 12MP secondary camera and another 10MP camera sensor. Apart from this, the smartphone features a front camera of 12MP for clicking selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone features the latest Galaxy AI features such as circle to search, browsing assist, call assist for real-time translations, note assist and generative photo editing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is offered in numerous storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB. The smartphone comes in Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow and Marble Gray colour options.

