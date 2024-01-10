Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus tipped to get BIG Galaxy S24 Ultra feature; Know what’s in store

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have been tipped to get a big display feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone. Check out what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 12:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launching soon! Check rumored, price, specs, design and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
1/5 On January 17, 2024, Samsung is expected to introduce three variants of the Galaxy S24 series: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event has finally been announced and here is what we know about what might feature in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
2/5 With Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, it is expected that the phone will be announced in four color options: Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow reported by Tech Radar. The Plus version is expected to feature a  6.7-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 2500 nits peak brightness. It may also feature the new M13 screen screen.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3/5 In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus may feature a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the camera may come with new AI features. The smartphone may be backed by a  4900mAh battery which may support 45W charging  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
4/5 While the Galaxy S24 Ultra version may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy S24 Plus may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor. Also, it is unsure if the smartphone will feature 8GB or 12GB RAM, but it may be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.   (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5/5 In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be priced similarly to the predecessor. Therefore, the price may start from $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the standard storage variants. However, note that all the specs and price of the smartphone will be revealed at the Samsung launch event.   (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could get a display upgrade. Check details. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event nearing, leaks and rumours are now coming out in full force. Samsung is expected to unveil three models as part of its latest flagship lineup - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top-end smartphone that is expected to get all the bells and whistles, a recent leak suggests that the South Korean giant may bring a big display feature to its lesser siblings as well. This means the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may too benefit from it. Know what's coming.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. While the standard models have featured a 120Hz refresh rate in the past, only the Ultra variant featured a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz, while the other devices bottomed out at 24Hz. However, that could change as leaks suggest that Samsung might introduce this feature in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus devices as well.

Although the standard models are set to get the QHD+ displays, they will benefit from the adoption of LTPO technology. In theory, it could have a positive effect on the battery life of the smartphones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus: All the rumours

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup which will include the base model Galaxy S24, and the larger Galaxy S24 Plus. The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display while the Plus model might carry a 6.6-inch display. The smartphones are expected to retain the design of their predecessors, but minor tweaks are possible. One rumor has highlighted that the smartphones can be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. 

Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

These two phones may also feature a new battery design, which is being called a stacked battery, by rumours. It will offer better energy density without an increase in size.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

