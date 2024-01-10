Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus tipped to get BIG Galaxy S24 Ultra feature; Know what’s in store

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event nearing, leaks and rumours are now coming out in full force. Samsung is expected to unveil three models as part of its latest flagship lineup - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top-end smartphone that is expected to get all the bells and whistles, a recent leak suggests that the South Korean giant may bring a big display feature to its lesser siblings as well. This means the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may too benefit from it. Know what's coming.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks

According to specs leaked by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S24 models might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. While the standard models have featured a 120Hz refresh rate in the past, only the Ultra variant featured a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz, while the other devices bottomed out at 24Hz. However, that could change as leaks suggest that Samsung might introduce this feature in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus devices as well.

Although the standard models are set to get the QHD+ displays, they will benefit from the adoption of LTPO technology. In theory, it could have a positive effect on the battery life of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus: All the rumours

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup which will include the base model Galaxy S24, and the larger Galaxy S24 Plus. The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display while the Plus model might carry a 6.6-inch display. The smartphones are expected to retain the design of their predecessors, but minor tweaks are possible. One rumor has highlighted that the smartphones can be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options.

Some rumors have mentioned that these two smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, while in other regions it will come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base model and the Plus model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead.

These two phones may also feature a new battery design, which is being called a stacked battery, by rumours. It will offer better energy density without an increase in size.

