Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with flat screen and thicker sides? Check what reports have revealed

According to a recent report, some images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been leaked which shows that the smartphone will come with a flat screen and thicker sides.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 25 2023, 11:46 IST
Icon
Have Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Flip 5, Fold 5? Android 14 rolling out to you
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
1/5 Google, with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, had announced it new OS called Android 14, but it was only available for Google devices. Now, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 14 update in its high-end smartphones and a new list of devices included  Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check if your device is getting the new update or not. (Google)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
2/5 Samsung a few weeks back released the Android 14 version with One UI 6 for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. Now, it is reported that more Samsung devices will be joining the list of receiving the new awaited update. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
3/5 According to the report, Samsung devices such as Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be getting the new Android 14 update with One UI 6. The device users will see the update notification on their devices soon. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
4/5 Samsung users can also go to their smartphone Settings and visit the software update menu to check if the update is available. Then, install Android 14 on the device, however, note that it will take a few minutes to download the update successfully.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5/5 The Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will receive the Android 14 update now, but users of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model will have to wait a few more weeks. More Samsung devices will be added to the list in the coming weeks. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
icon View all Images
The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra show that Samsung has removed the curved sides of this flagship phone which it has been using mostly for its smartphones. (Representative image) (Samsung)

As the anticipation grows for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, many tipsters have begun speculating about this flagship model. The launch date of this smartphone has still not been confirmed but some reports suggest that it will launched during the Samsung Unpacked event 2024 which is expected to be held somewhere around mid-January. Now, a picture of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been leaked. It indicates the design and display specification of the smartphone. Know what has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra speculated design

According to a report by 9TO5 Google, David Martin, a user of the X platform has recently shared images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked image shows the flagship smartphone in silver color and it also displays some changes in its hardware. Another X platform user, ICE UNIVERSE, shared the leaked images claiming that these are the images of real Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The image shows that the curved sides of the smartphone have been replaced. The screen of the phone also looks flatter than the previous model. Because of this, the sides of the smartphone look thicker. It will be exciting to see what the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will look like in real with a flatter screen and thicker sides. Curved screens have always been used by Samsung but it seems it is ditching them this time.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy S24 Ultra expected speculations

Other than the design, some previous speculations suggest that the S24 Ultra is expected to feature a camera setup comprising 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors. It is speculated that the flagship smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display and a 5000mAh battery. It is also expected to launch in two versions one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the other with Exynos. As we reported earlier, Samsung is expected to introduce a titanium frame case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Please note that all these pieces of information are based on speculations, Samsung has not revealed anything officially as of now.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 11:46 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with flat screen and thicker sides? Check what reports have revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Rockstar Games
Shocking! Rockstar Games shuts down former developer's blog on GTA development!
HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon