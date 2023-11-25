Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with flat screen and thicker sides? Check what reports have revealed

As the anticipation grows for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, many tipsters have begun speculating about this flagship model. The launch date of this smartphone has still not been confirmed but some reports suggest that it will launched during the Samsung Unpacked event 2024 which is expected to be held somewhere around mid-January. Now, a picture of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been leaked. It indicates the design and display specification of the smartphone. Know what has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra speculated design

According to a report by 9TO5 Google, David Martin, a user of the X platform has recently shared images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked image shows the flagship smartphone in silver color and it also displays some changes in its hardware. Another X platform user, ICE UNIVERSE, shared the leaked images claiming that these are the images of real Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The image shows that the curved sides of the smartphone have been replaced. The screen of the phone also looks flatter than the previous model. Because of this, the sides of the smartphone look thicker. It will be exciting to see what the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will look like in real with a flatter screen and thicker sides. Curved screens have always been used by Samsung but it seems it is ditching them this time.

Galaxy S24 Ultra expected speculations

Other than the design, some previous speculations suggest that the S24 Ultra is expected to feature a camera setup comprising 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors. It is speculated that the flagship smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display and a 5000mAh battery. It is also expected to launch in two versions one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the other with Exynos. As we reported earlier, Samsung is expected to introduce a titanium frame case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Please note that all these pieces of information are based on speculations, Samsung has not revealed anything officially as of now.

