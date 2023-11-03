Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to integrate generative AI technology

In the fast-evolving landscape of AI innovations in 2023, ChatGPT has taken centre stage. This advanced AI chatbot excels at providing users with comprehensive solutions and advice, simplifying complex queries for effortless conceptions. Recognising the immense value it brings to the average user, Samsung is determined not to lag behind in incorporating similar AI capabilities into its Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's Pioneering Vision

Recent reports from Business Korea have shed light on Samsung's ambitious AI plans for their smartphones. The company aims to revolutionise user experiences by integrating AI technology directly into their devices. The official announcement, made during the Q3 earnings call, indicates that these AI technologies will become available as early as 2024, SamMobile reported.

Analysts speculate that Samsung's focus on "AI technology as a new experience in our devices" alludes to on-device generative AI. This technology empowers smartphones to execute AI-related tasks independently, eliminating the need for constant internet connectivity. Samsung is reportedly developing its proprietary generative AI technology for this purpose, which could soon make its debut in the highly-anticipated Galaxy S24 or the innovative Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, widely rumoured to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promises to be a game-changer in this context. Qualcomm has proudly demonstrated a myriad of AI enhancements with this system-on-chip (SoC), boasting up to 98 percent faster performance and a 40 percent increase in efficiency. Tasks previously time-consuming, such as generating images from text prompts, can now be accomplished in a matter of seconds, significantly improving user experiences. In contrast, the predecessor SoC took over 15 seconds for the same tasks.

Should the Galaxy S24 Ultra indeed feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it will serve as the ideal platform to showcase the full array of AI technologies that Samsung has meticulously developed for the Galaxy smartphone ecosystem. The tech world eagerly awaits further details on Samsung's exciting AI initiatives.