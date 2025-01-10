Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra display, processor, storage variant, and more tipped ahead of January 22 launch

Samsung has confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, to unveil the new generation Galaxy S series smartphones. However, a few days ahead of the official launch, a tipster has revealed some of the crucial details surrounding the high-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Therefore, now we may have a glimpse of what Samsung will unveil during the launch events. If you are eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then check out the specifications and features tipped ahead of the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

A tipster who goes by the name WinFuture's Roland Quandt shared a post on microblogging platform BlueSky revealing some of the crucial aspects of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The post revealed that the smartphone may come with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with th 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2600nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It was also highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, as rumoured multiple times.

However, for the first time, we got a glimpse of the expected RAM and storage options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The tipster highlighted three storage options: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. Additionally, the smartphone will be significantly lighter than its predecessor with 219 grams of weight from 232 grams. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone could measure 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, showcasing a slimmer profile as well.

Lastly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get some charging upgrades. Reportedly, the smartphone will stick to 45W wired charging, however, it will support 25W wireless charging which is upgraded from 15W wireless charging. Well, this may not be the first time we have heard about these claims apart from the storage options. Therefore, these leaks may feature during the upcoming launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date and time

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose. However, viewers from India can live stream the launch event at 11:30 PM from Samsung's YouTube channel, Samsung.com, and Samsung Newsroom.

