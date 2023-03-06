Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price cut! Buy Samsung flip phone priced at just 49999 on Flipkart

    Trending News

    There's an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by Flipkart. (Samsung)

    In the world of generic smartphones with identical looks and at par specs, foldable smartphones have taken over and offer something unique. So, if you've been scouring the market for a smartphone which makes you stand out from others, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be the one to look at. Samsung has a couple of offerings in this segment with the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

    Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although foldable smartphones usually cost a fortune, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be bought at a steal price thanks to this latest Flipkart offer.

    Check out the details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer on Flipkart below.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was originally priced at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on it where it can be yours for just 49999! Here's how.

    Flipkart is initially offering a humongous discount of Rs. 26000 on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 69999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 49999, which is almost the price of an iPhone 12!

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

    Flipkart is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Lastly, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

    Hurry up and grab this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 before it runs out!

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 11:02 IST
