    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 storage details revealed

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage options have just been leaked.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 22:39 IST
    Surprisingly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage options are expected to be identical to those offered for the previous generations. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    This month, Samsung launched its premium range of smartphone series - the Galaxy S23. The next step for Samsung is the launch of its foldable range, which is expected later this year around August. These are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The launch may be months away, but some details about these phones have been reportedly divulged. Now, SamMobile has revealed details regarding the storage options available for both these special smartphones.

    “At the moment, Samsung is developing 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants of the Z Fold 5,” SamMobile reported. Surprisingly, the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra have the same storage options. The same thinking has gone into the storage options for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It will have the same storage options as the Galaxy S23 - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

    According to SamMobile, this should not be a deterrent for those who are looking forward to the phones. Reason being that both these foldables' performance will not be affected considering that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very fast smartphone despite having the older UFS 3.1 storage rather than the UFS 4.0.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 22:39 IST
