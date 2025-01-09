Samsung S25 series may come with AI subscription plan, but there’s a catch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will finally take place on January 22 during which the company could make several crucial announcements alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. While we are waiting to see the new Samsung flagship, the company is rumoured to bring an “AI subscription” plan for the Galaxy S series users. Now, this news may make buyers doubt about the Galaxy AI features being paid. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company highlighted that the Galaxy AI features will be free until the end of 2025, but no subscription plans were highlighted till now. Therefore, know what Samsung has planned for its AI features.

Samsung AI subscription plan

If you are worried about Galaxy AI features being paid for, then you do not have to worry until the end of 2025 as Samsung has not provided any plans for a paid version to use AI features. But, what is the Samsung AI subscription which has been going around on the internet? According to the 9To5Google report, Samsung Electronics vice chair Han Jong-hee made a statement “We will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month.” While there is not much clarification of what kind of subscription, it is speculated that Samsung is planning to expand its “AI subscription club” to smartphones, which is currently running in Korea and the US for the company's smart home appliance.

Now, what is the AI subscription club? In Korea, Samsung enables users to experience smarter versions of TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and other home appliances on a monthly basis with some amount of money. It's mostly like how we rent appliances to use, but not actually buy the product in full price. This way, Samsung enhances the accessibility of its flagship products by introducing monthly subscriptions. Therefore, there isn't much to worry about AI being a paid subscription.

Now, Samsung has confirmed to expand these subscription services for Galaxy phones and it will reportedly be announced in February 2025. Samsung executive also said, “Bollie will be introduced first in Korea and the US, and we plan to supply it as a subscription in Korea.” Therefore, its AI-powered smart robot which was previewed 5 years ago will finally be launched for consumers to experience.

