Samsung S25 series may come with AI subscription plan, but there’s a catch

Samsung is expanding its AI subscription club services to Galaxy phones, here’s what you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 08:27 IST
Samsung may announce an AI subscription club during the Galaxy S25 series launch, check the details (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will finally take place on January 22 during which the company could make several crucial announcements alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. While we are waiting to see the new Samsung flagship, the company is rumoured to bring an “AI subscription” plan for the Galaxy S series users. Now, this news may make buyers doubt about the Galaxy AI features being paid. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company highlighted that the Galaxy AI features will be free until the end of 2025, but no subscription plans were highlighted till now. Therefore, know what Samsung has planned for its AI features.

Also read: Samsung S25 series now available for pre-reservation in India ahead of January 22 launch- All details

Samsung AI subscription plan

If you are worried about Galaxy AI features being paid for, then you do not have to worry until the end of 2025 as Samsung has not provided any plans for a paid version to use AI features. But, what is the Samsung AI subscription which has been going around on the internet? According to the 9To5Google report, Samsung Electronics vice chair Han Jong-hee made a statement “We will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month.” While there is not much clarification of what kind of subscription, it is speculated that Samsung is planning to expand its “AI subscription club” to smartphones, which is currently running in Korea and the US for the company's smart home appliance. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and more: What's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Now, what is the AI subscription club? In Korea, Samsung enables users to experience smarter versions of TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and other home appliances on a monthly basis with some amount of money. It's mostly like how we rent appliances to use, but not actually buy the product in full price. This way, Samsung enhances the accessibility of its flagship products by introducing monthly subscriptions. Therefore, there isn't much to worry about AI being a paid subscription.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here's what to expect

Now, Samsung has confirmed to expand these subscription services for Galaxy phones and it will reportedly be announced in February 2025. Samsung executive also said, “Bollie will be introduced first in Korea and the US, and we plan to supply it as a subscription in Korea.” Therefore, its AI-powered smart robot which was previewed 5 years ago will finally be launched for consumers to experience. 

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 08:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets