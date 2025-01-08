Samsung S25 series now available for pre-reservation in India ahead of January 22 launch- All details

Samsung S25 series is now available for pre-reservation in India. Secure early access, exclusive perks, and a risk-free opportunity ahead of its official launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 15:57 IST
Samsung S25 series
Pre-reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now available in India with exclusive perks and benefits. (Samsung)

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the official launch, the company has begun accepting pre-reservations for the series in India.

Samsung S25 Series: Pre-Reservation Details

Customers can secure their Samsung Galaxy S25 series by making a refundable payment of Rs. 1,999. This payment not only guarantees early access to the new models but also offers additional benefits worth Rs. 5,000. The pre-reservation offer is available at both online and offline stores. If a customer decides not to proceed with the purchase, the payment will be refunded.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exclusive Perks for Website Orders

Samsung is enhancing the pre-order experience for those who reserve their devices through the official website. Buyers will have exclusive options to choose from special edition colours and select different RAM and storage configurations. Additionally, Samsung is providing competitive trade-in values for current smartphones, allowing customers to easily upgrade to the Galaxy S25 series.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at 47% discount ahead of Galaxy S25 Ultra launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Key Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature several models, including the standard Galaxy S25, the larger Galaxy S25 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are rumours suggesting a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, which could be the thinnest flagship from Samsung, though this model may launch later in 2025.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm all the specifications of the Galaxy S25 series, but expectations are high. The new OneUI 7 software is anticipated to offer a smoother, more user-friendly experience, along with new features. On the hardware front, the series is expected to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, advanced camera systems, and Dynamic AMOLED displays.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 announced- Know about discounts, offers, and more

Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 will gain early access to the devices ahead of the general public. The refundable nature of the token payment ensures a risk-free reservation process. Those opting for early booking can enjoy exclusive perks, making the pre-reservation offer an attractive proposition for Samsung enthusiasts in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 15:57 IST
