Samsung S25 series now available for pre-reservation in India ahead of January 22 launch- All details

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the official launch, the company has begun accepting pre-reservations for the series in India.

Samsung S25 Series: Pre-Reservation Details

Customers can secure their Samsung Galaxy S25 series by making a refundable payment of Rs. 1,999. This payment not only guarantees early access to the new models but also offers additional benefits worth Rs. 5,000. The pre-reservation offer is available at both online and offline stores. If a customer decides not to proceed with the purchase, the payment will be refunded.

Exclusive Perks for Website Orders

Samsung is enhancing the pre-order experience for those who reserve their devices through the official website. Buyers will have exclusive options to choose from special edition colours and select different RAM and storage configurations. Additionally, Samsung is providing competitive trade-in values for current smartphones, allowing customers to easily upgrade to the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Key Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature several models, including the standard Galaxy S25, the larger Galaxy S25 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are rumours suggesting a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, which could be the thinnest flagship from Samsung, though this model may launch later in 2025.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm all the specifications of the Galaxy S25 series, but expectations are high. The new OneUI 7 software is anticipated to offer a smoother, more user-friendly experience, along with new features. On the hardware front, the series is expected to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, advanced camera systems, and Dynamic AMOLED displays.

Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 will gain early access to the devices ahead of the general public. The refundable nature of the token payment ensures a risk-free reservation process. Those opting for early booking can enjoy exclusive perks, making the pre-reservation offer an attractive proposition for Samsung enthusiasts in India.