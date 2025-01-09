Samsung S25 Ultra to offer improved night videography- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to debut in a few weeks and the company has already confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event date. With the launch closing, we are getting to know more about the new generation Galaxy S series models via leaks and rumours. Now, in a recent report, it was highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra model comes with enhanced night videography. Additionally, Snapdragon is also teasing the Samsung S25 series launching, hinting towards the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra videography

Samsung is actively hyping the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on its social media handle. In a recent Samsung post on X, Qualcomm reshared the post saying “See you there,” confirming that we will see the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip at the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch. This year, Samsung is expected to use Snapdragon chipsets for the entire lineup, which may come as exciting news for buyers. In the past few months, we have spotted the Galaxy S25 series models with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Geekbench database or global listing as well. Therefore, this year Samsung may not integrate Exynos chips for standard Galaxy S25 models.

Also Read

Alongside Qualcomm's presence at the Galaxy Unpacked, a new leak has come forward regarding the video capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Tipster who goes by IceUniverse shared a Weibo post claiming that Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer “improved nighttime video quality.” This enhancement may come due to the new Snapdragon chipset. Therefore, we may not see it in the previous generation models. Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also getting an upgraded main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and maybe a new telephoto lens technology. Therefore, we can expect a major camera upgrade with new features and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S25 series to confirm what the company has planned for its new generation flagship smartphones.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.92 inches Display Size See full Specifications

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!sh

Not sure which

mobile to buy?