SAVE 48050 with this COOL Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price cut! Get it for 31949

Ever wondered what it is like to experience a high-end smartphone? Although it is a pricey affair, it offers some great features in return. You get a premium build and design, the cameras perform better and the OS is clean and smooth. You also get a ton of quality of life features that just make your life easier. And if reading this has made you want to get one as well, then you should know that there is an Amazon offer that takes out the high price from the equation and lets you buy a Xiaomi 12 Pro virtually for peanuts, so to speak. This Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut offers the 26GB variant of the smartphone for just Rs. 31949 instead of Rs. 79999. Check details.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon

The retail price of this 2021 flagship by Xiaomi (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed as Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has a great Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut sale going on which lets you grab the smartphone at a flat 30 percent discount. This means you get to save a whopping Rs. 24000! And the best part? This deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific credit or debit card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 55999. At this price, the smartphone is a steal. But wait, there is more.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.24050 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 31949.

Why the Xiaomi 12 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.