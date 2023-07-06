Save a FLAT 24% on Samsung Galaxy A54 as early Amazon Prime Day sale slashes price

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Just eight years ago in July 2015, Amazon Prime Day was first introduced as an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members, granting them access to a wide array of discounts and deals on a huge number of products. After that, every year, Amazon presents this sale as a shopping fiesta - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is scheduled for July 11 and 12. This sale is expected to feature some of the most enticing deals of the year across diverse categories, ranging from home appliances and health to beauty and tech gadgets.

One of the big money-saving deals available on a smartphone is on the Samsung Galaxy A54. Yes, the mid-range smartphone which was launched just a few months back, is now available with a huge price cut. Here is how much it will cost you now.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G + 4G LTE variant which comes as an unlocked model is available with a flat discount of 24 percent. As per the listed price on Amazon, this mid-range phone is priced at $409.99 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can nab it for just $312, with a discount of 24 percent.

What else? Amazon is also offering a chance to save up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. However, you must note that this price is subject to the condition and model of your old smartphone. Hence, you may not get the full discount. However, you should definitely give it a shot and check how much your old phone is really worth and whether you should take this option to further reduce the price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 at a glance

If you find the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series costly, then the mid-range Galaxy A54 is a perfect fit for you. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, its camera system packs a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset.