Save a FLAT 24% on Samsung Galaxy A54 as early Amazon Prime Day sale slashes price

With this early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save a flat 24 percent on Samsung Galaxy A54. You can save even more, know how here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 22:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy A54 price has seen a massive price cut ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. (HT Tech)

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Just eight years ago in July 2015, Amazon Prime Day was first introduced as an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members, granting them access to a wide array of discounts and deals on a huge number of products. After that, every year, Amazon presents this sale as a shopping fiesta - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is scheduled for July 11 and 12. This sale is expected to feature some of the most enticing deals of the year across diverse categories, ranging from home appliances and health to beauty and tech gadgets.

One of the big money-saving deals available on a smartphone is on the Samsung Galaxy A54. Yes, the mid-range smartphone which was launched just a few months back, is now available with a huge price cut. Here is how much it will cost you now.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G + 4G LTE variant which comes as an unlocked model is available with a flat discount of 24 percent. As per the listed price on Amazon, this mid-range phone is priced at $409.99 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can nab it for just $312, with a discount of 24 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BXD3F6PC-1

What else? Amazon is also offering a chance to save up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. However, you must note that this price is subject to the condition and model of your old smartphone. Hence, you may not get the full discount. However, you should definitely give it a shot and check how much your old phone is really worth and whether you should take this option to further reduce the price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 at a glance

If you find the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series costly, then the mid-range Galaxy A54 is a perfect fit for you. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, its camera system packs a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 22:06 IST
