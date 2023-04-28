Save BIG with this Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut! Get it under 10000

If you are a fan of Samsung smartphones, then this Amazon deal could be perfect for you. Among a bunch of deals, Samsung Galaxy A23 comes as a fresh option that is available at an insanely low price. The e-commerce website is offering this mid-range smartphone below Rs. 10000. At this price, the Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with a virtual RAM feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

Interested to nab this smartphone at an affordable price? Check out this deal on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

Usually, you may find the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at a price of Rs. 28990 according to Amazon's price listing. However, with the current deal with Amazon, purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 22999. In addition to this offer, there are various bank deals available to help you save even more.

For instance, if you use an SBI credit card for a minimum transaction of Rs. 10000, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 2000. Similarly, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1000 off on Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A23 with exchange deal

To further bring down the cost of the smartphone, you may want to explore the option of exchanging your old device, provided it's functioning well. Through the exchange program, you can avail yourself of a discount of up to Rs. 21100 on the phone. Although you may not receive the full value, a smartphone that is in decent condition can help you obtain the Galaxy A23 for less than Rs. 10000 when combined with bank offers and exchange deals.